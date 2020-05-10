Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS doctor removes protective gear to save critical COVID-19 patient; advised 14-day quarantine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:00 IST
AIIMS doctor removes protective gear to save critical COVID-19 patient; advised 14-day quarantine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior resident doctor of AIIMS has been advised 14-day quarantine after he took off his protective gear and put himself at grave risk to save a critical coronavirus patient while shifting him to the Intensive Care Unit, a senior official said. "Zahid Abdul Majeed, a native from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was not even able to break his (Ramzan) fast when he was called for shifting a COVID-19 intubated patient to the ICU in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital," Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary, AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association, New Delhi said. The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on May 8. When Majeed reached the ambulance, he noted difficulty in ventilating the patient and suspected 'accidental extubation'. "I immediately decided to re-intubate. Owing to poor visibility through the PPE inside the ambulance, I decided to remove the goggles and face shield, and then re-intubated the patient as any delay would have led to imminent death of the patient," he said. Majeed did not think twice before taking full-blown aerosol exposure from the patient and got exposed to the highest possible viral load just to deliver his duty, Rajkumar said. It is important that the people of this country understand that we have a common enemy in COVID-19 and we have to be united against the enemy and not fight among ourselves. Have empathy for patients, fellow workers, health care providers, and every living being around you, the official said. "Zahid Abdul Majeed has been a compassionate doctor dedicated to his work. The RDA AIIMS appreciates the dedication of all residents who have stood in solidarity in the fight against the virus in spite of shortcomings and less than ideal work conditions all over the country. "Senior doctors should appreciate their work and keep their morale high, take their feedback seriously and improve the working conditions," Rajkumar added.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been re...

T'gana seeks 50 per cent subsidy from Centre on yarn for handloom sector

The Telangana government has sought 50 per cent subsidy on yarn for the textile industry, from the Centre. Besides, it wanted the GST council to consider waiving the tax on handloom products for two years, in order to support the sector dur...

UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state. The decision came after a spurt in infection c...

IPL has given many talented players to India: Amit Mishra

Indian Premier League IPL veteran Amit Mishra on Sunday laid down the advantages of the premier T20 tournament and said that IPL has given the country many talented players. He also said that the tournament has been exceptional in providing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020