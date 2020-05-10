J'khand migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive; count 157

J'khand migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive; count 157PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:48 IST
A migrant worker, who recently returned to Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand from Mumbai, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 157, health officials said on Sunday. His samples were tested at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here and reports have returned positive, they said.
The man has been admitted to an isolation ward of a Hazaribagh hospital, Hazaribagh Sadar Sub-divisional Officer Megha Bharadwaj said. Meanwhile, RIMS Director Dr D K Singh said only one person (the Hazaribagh resident) tested positive for COVID-19 out of 629 samples tested at the institute during the day.
A total of 76 persons are still afflicted with the disease in the state while 78 persons have recovered, the health officials said. Two persons have died of the disease in the state while one because of comorbidity, they added.
