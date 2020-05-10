France says total death toll from coronavirus rises by 70 to 26,380

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 70 to 26,380 on Sunday, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than the previous day as France prepared to emerge from lockdown on Monday.

The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 36 to 2,776, down from a peak of 7,148 seen on April 8.