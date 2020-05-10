Left Menu
Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 cases reach 5,818; deaths 381

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:16 IST
The COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone, an official of the state health department said. Of the 21 coronavirus patients who died in the state on Sunday, 18 were from Ahmedabad district, the official said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 381. A total of 266 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad city hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,373, the official said.

With a majority of the COVID-19 cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, mainly in areas under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits, the civic body had recently ordered closure of all the shops except those selling milk and medicine from May 7 to May 15. The AMC undertooka surveillance of 'super spreaders' to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

'Super-spreaders' are the infectious disease carriers, who could transmit the pathogen to a large number of people. They could be vegetable vendors, grocery and milk shop owners, petrol pump attendants or garbage collectors, who by the nature of their job carry the risk of getting infected and infecting others.

Officials said as many as 334 "super spreaders" have been found coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad city so far, out of the 3,817 samples. Similar exercise has been undertaken in suburbs and rural areas of the district.

Such super spreaders will be provided with health cards to operate, officials said..

