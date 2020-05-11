New Zealand to ease some coronavirus restrictions from Thursday

New Zealand to ease some coronavirus restrictions from ThursdayReuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:56 IST
New Zealand will allow restaurants, cafes, cinemas, malls, and travel within the country to resume from Thursday as it eases most restrictions that were put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Schools can open from May 18 while bars can only reopen by May 21, Ardern said.
Gatherings would be limited to 10 people, she said.
