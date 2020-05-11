Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga teams in isolation ahead of season restart

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:04 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga teams in isolation ahead of season restart
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German soccer teams started the week in isolation on Monday after going into seven-day quarantine ahead of the Bundesliga season restart on Saturday, with club bosses saying completing the campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be easy. The German Football League (DFL) decided last week to resume the first and second division from May 16 after a two-month suspension, making it the first major sports league to attempt a restart.

Teams have been sent into mandatory seven-day isolation after testing for the virus in order to reduce the risk of infection before playing in empty stadiums with only a handful of staff and officials, to help prevent the spread of the virus. Several clubs, including champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and VfL Wolfsburg, have picked hotels in their cities to cut travel times to training locations and airports for the weekend matches.

Others like Schalke 04, who face Dortmund in the Ruhr valley derby, and Borussia Moenchengladbach are using hotels at their stadiums. Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin have moved to more isolated hotels in the countryside, as have bottom club Paderborn who will spend the week in a nearby thermal springs town.

Players and staff wore face masks as they departed for hotels where the distance between tables at team lunches and dinners will become routine, as will single rooms where players will make their own beds to reduce unnecessary contact with other people. Plans to restart, however, suffered a setback on Saturday after the entire team of second-tier Dynamo Dresden was placed in two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests. "We always expected that the remainder of this season will not be trouble-free," Borussia Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group. "These tests and results are also a sign of our transparency."

The league, desperate to complete the season by June 30, has drawn up a detailed set of regulations for training and matches, including stringent testing that helped it get the government's green light to restart. But with the virus far from gone in Germany where almost 170,000 people have been infected and over 7,400 have died, the DFL is concerned any positive virus cases could seriously damage chances of finishing the season, and inflict potentially "existence-threatening" financial damage to some clubs.

"I expect everyone now to live up to their responsibilities," DFL CEO Christian Seifert said at the weekend.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow. The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacte...

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus after train cancellation

Hundreds of labourers working at the Nirma Limiteds detergent plant in Gujarats Bhavnagar district allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised a staff bus in the early hours of Monday after a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from here ...

Iran raises death toll in missile strike: 19 sailors killed

The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15. The statement Monday drastically raised the death toll in the incident Sunday.Earlier Iranian stat...

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalists

China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020