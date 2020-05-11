Left Menu
KLM passengers must bring their own face masks on all flights

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Passengers on all flights of KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, must wear face masks during travel starting on Monday, the airline said in a statement. Like most major carriers, KLM has grounded almost all its airplanes due to the coronavirus pandemic but is still operating a small number of flights.

"Wearing facial protection during boarding and onboard is mandatory for KLM passengers. Passengers must ensure that they carry the required facial protection with them," KLM said. Passengers without adequate facial protection may be refused boarding at the gate, it added. The measure applies until 31 August 2020. Children under 10 years of age are exempt.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the body representing global airlines, has come out in favor of passengers wearing masks onboard, as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules following the coronavirus crisis. Air France, the French subsidiary of Air France KLM, announced the same safety precautions on May 5, while Germany's Lufthansa and Hungary's low-cost Wizz Air are among other European airlines to already have made it compulsory to wear face masks on flights.

