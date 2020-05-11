Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's embattled aviation industry demands alternative to quarantine

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:41 IST
Britain's embattled aviation industry demands alternative to quarantine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's aviation industry called on the government to find an alternative to quarantine plans for international arrivals or risk seeing airlines and airports being dealt a fatal blow from the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday a quarantine would soon be needed for people coming into the country by air to prevent a second peak of the virus outbreak.

The new rules, which airlines have been told will be a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad, will deter traveling and destroy any hopes of a swift recovery for an industry in crisis, said, aviation bosses. Airlines are already facing a battle to survive, with most flights grounded since March due to travel restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Heathrow Airport, which during normal times is Europe's busiest airport but which saw passenger numbers plunge 97% in April, called for common international standards to enable passengers to travel freely between low-risk counties once the virus is under control. That would allow borders to be re-opened, it said.

Meanwhile, EasyJet, one of Britain's biggest airlines, said any quarantine requirements must be short-lived and replaced by a targeted regime allowing low-risk passengers to travel easily.

MORE HELP

Airlines UK, which represents British Airways, EasyJet, and other UK carriers, said quarantine measures would lead to the industry requiring additional government support. The industry body has already asked for Britain's job retention scheme to be extended beyond June, and requested a temporary suspension of some taxes airlines pay, such as air passenger duty.

Bosses complained there was a lack of clarity over how long the new rules would last and how often they would be reviewed. "It's inevitable that consumers will be confused by the message, they will not be certain as to when they should book their holidays," Manchester Airports Group Chief Executive Charlie Cornish told BBC television.

Some destinations will be at an advantage, as travelers from France will be exempt from the quarantine rules, while airlines said the new rules wouldn't be applied to arrivals from Ireland. Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab told BBC Radio there would be exemptions from the rules but did not give details. He said the government was aiming to bring in the quarantine from the end of the month.

Critics have asked why it was not brought in sooner and how it will be put into practice, given passengers could fly to France and then cross into Britain via ferry or train. Willie Walsh, the boss of British Airways parent company IAG, is likely to comment on the new rules when he gives evidence to parliament's transport committee later on Monday.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...

Migrant workers leave Mumbai for UP in taxis, auto rickshaws

Amid indications that the Mumbai dream is turning sour for migrant workers amid the lockdown, many of them driving taxis and auto rickshaws in the city have left for their native places in their vehicles, union sources said. They pegged the...

Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus cases

Russias coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections on Monday to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the countrys lockdown regime.The official...

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020