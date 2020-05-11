Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 4 discharged in Chhattisgarh, active cases now 6

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:43 IST
COVID-19: 4 discharged in Chhattisgarh, active cases now 6

Four persons were discharged on Monday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh after recovering from novel coronavirus infection, health officials said here. The total number of people discharged has now reached 53, leaving the state with six active COVID-19 cases, they added.

"Four male patients, two each from Kabirdham and Surajpur districts, were discharged after two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection. The four are migrant labourers who had returned to Chhattisgarh from other states. They have been advised to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days," an AIIMS public relations officer told PTI. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases nil; Deaths nil; Discharged53; Active cases 6; People tested so far 25,282 PTI TKP BNM BNM

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...

Migrant workers leave Mumbai for UP in taxis, auto rickshaws

Amid indications that the Mumbai dream is turning sour for migrant workers amid the lockdown, many of them driving taxis and auto rickshaws in the city have left for their native places in their vehicles, union sources said. They pegged the...

Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus cases

Russias coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections on Monday to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the countrys lockdown regime.The official...

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020