UNHCR welcomes Japan's contribution of USD 1.5M to COVID-19 response in Iraq

The new funding comes at a critical time when many communities, especially the most vulnerable, have been affected due to COVID-19 restrictions.

UNAMI | Baghdad | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:18 IST
In response to the current situation, UNHCR has established procedures to continue providing services and maintain a presence in the field. Image Credit: ANI

UNHCR welcomes the new contribution of USD 1.5 Million from the Government of Japan towards the response to COVID-19 for internally displaced persons, returnees and refugees in Iraq.

The new funding comes at a critical time when many communities, especially the most vulnerable, have been affected due to COVID-19 restrictions. This funding is supporting timely awareness-raising campaigns on the transmission and prevention of COVID-19 in addressing the needs of vulnerable displaced families, as well as ensuring access to basic hygiene items and protective gear for medical staff in primary health centres and authorities at border points. Also, through this generous contribution, UNHCR is supporting the Directorate of Health in Duhok and Erbil governorates to provide training on case definition and detection and management of suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, His Excellency Mr HASHIMOTO Naofumi stated: "Given that COVID-19 is raging across the world, it is crucial for the international community to make concerted efforts, and I hope that Japan's assistance through UNHCR would help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Iraq." He added, "Under such challenging circumstances, I wish to engage in and strengthen close cooperation with the new Government of Iraq in a wide range of issues".

The UNHCR Acting Representative in Iraq, Ms Philippa Candler, commented, "during this global crisis, we have been all affected. The effect on vulnerable communities is even more acute. This generous and timely contribution will assist in our efforts in the response of COVID-19. Ensuring the health of communities is part and parcel of protection."

In response to the current situation, UNHCR has established procedures to continue providing services and maintain a presence in the field. Under the current context, most basic services continue to function in camps and in areas with a high density of displaced populations. UNHCR also adapted its work modalities to ensure assistance continues to be delivered remotely including legal counselling, protection monitoring among other activities while respecting social distancing.

In response to the COVID-19 global humanitarian appeal, Japan has generously donated USD 23.9 million to urgently assist displaced communities around the world.

