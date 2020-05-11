Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, an eye on re-election, accuses Democrats of reopening U.S. states too slowly

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:31 IST
Trump, an eye on re-election, accuses Democrats of reopening U.S. states too slowly

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of moving to reopen states from coronavirus lockdown measures too slowly for political advantage, without providing evidence to support his claim, as the virus has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States. The Republican president, who is running for re-election in November, is working to reopen the crippled U.S. economy quickly against recommendations from health experts to move more cautiously to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

Trump has encouraged states to ease restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, he targeted the election battleground state of Pennsylvania. "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Polish government considers law forcing NGOs to declare foreign funding

The Polish government is considering drafting legislation that would oblige non-governmental organisations to declare any foreign sources of financing, the environment minister said. His remarks alarmed critics of the governing Law and Just...

14 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; tally now 862

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Monday, even as data revealed that 76 per cent of the total 862 COVID-19 infections in the state are asymptomatic. As per the data shared by the Karnataka state COVID-19 war r...

SP MP flays Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar for 'azaan' remarks

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Monday flayed Bollywood lyricist and poet Javed Akhtars for his azaan remarks, terming it anti-Islam. In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar had said the Islamic call for prayer on loudspeakers should ...

French minister blames mistakes for coronavirus outbreak on navy's flagship

Frances armed forces minister blamed an outbreak of coronavirus aboard the navys flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle on mistakes taken to counter the disease.An inquiry shows the ships commanders and their medical advisors over-esti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020