WH recommends coronavirus testing of over 1 mn nursing home residents, staff

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:32 IST
The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks. Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call Monday that it's the federal government's strong recommendation that such testing be done.

Dr Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, told governors to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it. Nursing homes and the elderly have been shown to be especially susceptible to the virus.

