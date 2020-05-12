Left Menu
Development News Edition

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:46 IST
France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of union requests. The government cleared a 140 million euro ($151 million) crisis mechanism for distillation, Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Twitter without giving further detail.

They also cleared exemptions from social security contributions for small and medium companies, they said. Last month, the European Commission decided it would support crisis management measures in wine and other agriculture sectors hurt by the new coronavirus crisis.

The measures put forward fell short of expectation of France's largest farm union FNSEA which last week had asked for a total 500 million euros aid package for winemakers including crisis distillation support for 260 million euros that would cover some 3 million hectolitres (Mhl). The government plan was for 2 million hectolitres instead, FNSEA Secretary General Jerome Despey said on Twitter.

"The wine plan to face the Covid-19 was announced tonight: exemption of 100% social charges and distillation for 2 Mhl at 70 euros/hl on average. We had asked for 3 Mhl at 80 euros/hl. It is a first gesture (...), which must be completed," he said. ($1 = 0.9252 euros)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Unions top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies after the blocs executive opted not to do so at the EU level.The European Commission, which...

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of unio...

Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is running

The parking lot was nearly full at Teslas California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. The parking lot at the massive plant in Fr...

Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate

Mexicos Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down a law extending the gubernatorial mandate of a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party which had fed concerns it could lead to broader changes to term limits. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020