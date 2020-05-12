Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:52 IST
EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Union's top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies after the bloc's executive opted not to do so at the EU level.

The European Commission, which approves state support schemes, updated its temporary rules on Friday for firms receiving government aid during the pandemic. The new rules ban dividends, share buybacks and bonuses for bailed-out companies, for so long as the state holds a stake in them.

They do not attach climate-related conditions to EU approvals of state aid - despite calls from lawmakers and green groups to do so - and instead leave it to national governments to choose to add "green strings" to bailouts. "If an airline goes to national authorities and asks for support, I think it is legitimate to ask: 'What are you going to do for society in return? Are you going to put a cap on bonuses? Are you going to stop paying dividends? Are you going to lower your carbon footprint?'" EU Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans said in a video call with lawmakers on Monday.

The EU executive has said its "Green Deal" plan to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 will guide the bloc's economic recovery. But it has proved unwilling to use state aid rules - which are designed to avoid distortions of competition - to link countries' support schemes to climate goals. EU competition regulators said the current objective was to help virus-hit companies cope with liquidity and solvency issues.

Under its revised temporary state aid framework, unveiled on Friday, large firms must report on how they use public funds in line with the EU's green goals. The framework does not require firms to use state funds to become greener or oblige governments to attach climate conditions to support. Member states are "free to design national measures in line with additional policy objectives" such as climate aims, it said.

Luxembourg Energy Minister Claude Turmes said on Monday that a lack of European coordination could mean some countries' efforts to attach green strings to bailouts were undermined by states that did not. "We are organizing a distortion of the internal market of a magnitude never seen," he said, pointing to airline bailouts as an area where that could occur.

The Commission has already signed off on 1.9 trillion euros in state support schemes for companies during the pandemic. Among those are a 7 billion euro package of public and state-backed loans from the French government to Air France, which Paris has said will require the airline to cut its carbon emissions.

Germany's Lufthansa is among the carriers still negotiating government support. Berlin has not confirmed whether the deal will include climate conditions, but a government source told Reuters that firms would need to contribute to sustainability to receive public funds. "We are going to demand this," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol SOP against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.A group of 4 including Doctor a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip t...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures. Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020