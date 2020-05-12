Following is a summary of current health news briefs. CDC reports 1,324,488 coronavirus cases, 79,756 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported ﻿1,324,488 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 79,756. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 1,300,696 and said 78,771 people had died across the country, but said the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states. Japan to approve its first coronavirus antigen test kits on Wednesday

Japan plans to approve its first coronavirus antigen testing kits on Wednesday, a health ministry official said, in a move to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic. Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings, last month applied for government approval for its antigen kit. Explainer: Tracking the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' as lockdowns ease

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections after Germany reported that the reproduction rate of the pathogen had risen above 1, indicating the disease was again spreading just days after the first tentative steps there to reopen the economy. The following explains what a virus reproduction rate is and why it is important in understanding the implications of ending economic lockdowns aimed at containing the spread. Factbox: U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?

Health policy experts say the United States must dramatically increase the availability of tests for the coronavirus if it is to safely reopen its economy. U.S. regulators have moved speedily to authorize many new tests, but concerns still remain about tests’ accuracy, and some policymakers say new testing technologies need to proliferate to fully contain the virus. UK needs to boost 'trustworthiness' of COVID-19 test target, regulator warns

British health minister Matt Hancock needs to take steps to boost public confidence in his 100,000-a-day target for COVID-19 tests, the country's statistics regulator said on Monday. When Hancock said he had achieved this total on April 30, many observers were surprised to learn it included around 40,000 tests sent out by post that day, for which results had not been received. WHO says 'extreme vigilance' needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections. Germany earlier reported an acceleration in new coronavirus infections after it took early steps to ease its lockdown. South Korea, another country that had succeeded in limiting virus infections, has seen a new outbreak in nightclubs. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed. FDA authorizes use of Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test on second system

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the emergency use of Abbott Laboratories' coronavirus test for detecting antibodies using another of its diagnostic platforms, which will allow the company to ship nearly 30 million tests this month. Earlier, the company had permission to run the antibody test on its Architect platform. The authorization now allows Abbott to use the test on its Alinity platform. NYC deaths from non-COVID causes rise over 5,000 above normal rate: CDC

The number of deaths in New York City from causes other than COVID-19 rose by more than 5,000 people above the seasonal norm during the first two months of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The deaths could be due to several factors, the CDC said https://bit.ly/2WNQpjc, including delays in seeking or getting life-saving care for fear of exposure to the coronavirus. Mexico coronavirus cases rise by 1,305 to 36,327: health ministry

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,305 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, along with 108 additional deaths. The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,327 and 3,573 deaths in total, according to the official tally.