Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 264 more infections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:37 IST
The Philippines' Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 25 more coronavirus deaths and 264 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 751 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,350. But 107 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,106.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced an extension of lockdown measures in the capital to June, making it among the world's longest community quarantines to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

