UP chief minister stresses need to revive economic activities

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed the need to revive economic activities in the state in a bid to attract investments. Holding a review meeting with officials amid the coronavirus lockdown, the chief minister said mining activities should be given a boost to increase the state’s revenue. He asked officials to allow the opening of hardware shops outside the coronavirus hotspots. The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday had said that it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms.

The chief minister, while holding a meeting with senior officials, stressed on resuming economic activities hit by the coronavirus outbreak to give a momentum to activities encouraging investments, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. According to the officials, the CM asked to continue skill mapping of workers in quarantine centres and shelter homes while keeping a record of their names, addresses and telephone numbers so that they could be given jobs. The CM said nobody should face food-related problems. Foodgrain should be provided to the needy and migrants even if they lack ration cards, he told officials.

He instructed officials to prepare a mechanism for the working of the monitoring committees set up to check the coronavirus spread. Include gram pradhans, chaukidars, ASHAs, and members of Nehru Yuva Kendra in the panels for proper monitoring, he said.

The spokesperson said the CM laid stress on proper training of medical teams to tackle the virus threat. He said testing should be increased to control the pandemic and directed the Health Department and the Medical Education Department to give a special attention to it. The CM said all necessary steps be taken to check the spread of the infection among health professionals, police personnel and other frontline workers, the spokesman said Directing the officials to start emergency services in non-coronavirus hospitals after taking all precautions, Adityanath called for ensuring the availability of PPE kits, N95 masks and sanitisers in hospitals. In view of the coming rainy season, he said the community health centres in the districts affected by encephalitis should be kept ready. Proper sanitation and the supply of potable water should be ensured, he added.

