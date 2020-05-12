Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus -Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at hospital, the Interfax news agency reported.
"Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment," Peskov was quoted as saying.
