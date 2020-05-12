Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Figures published by the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the United Kingdom's official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3 -- up nearly 6,000 in the space of a week, according to a Reuters tally of death registrations data that also includes Scotland and Northern Ireland. Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine gets FDA's 'fast track' status

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted "fast track" designation to its experimental coronavirus vaccine to speed up the regulatory review process. The company has been racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 285,000 people globally. It expects to start a late-stage study of the vaccine in early summer. Japan to approve first coronavirus antigen test kits on Wednesday

Japan plans to approve its first coronavirus antigen testing kits on Wednesday, a health ministry official said, to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic. Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings, last month applied for government approval for its antigen kit. Factory workers in Russia resume work after Putin eases coronavirus lockdown

Factory and construction workers in Russia were set to return to work on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures despite a sharp increase in new cases of the novel virus. Putin, in a surprise announcement on Monday, said it was time after six weeks to lift nationwide restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and businesses to temporarily close. China calls for coronavirus vigilance, warns against complacency

Chinese health authorities called on Tuesday called for vigilance to be maintained against the novel coronavirus as new clusters emerge, even though the peak of the epidemic has passed in the country where it first appeared. In the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in seven provinces, including Hubei, the original epicentre of the outbreak late last year. WHO sees 'potentially positive data' on COVID-19 treatments

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that some treatments appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease and that it was focusing on learning more about four or five of the most promising ones. The Geneva-based WHO is leading a global initiative to develop safe and effective vaccines, tests and drugs to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The respiratory illness has infected 4.19 million people around the world, according to a Reuters tally. EU signs contract with Philips on ventilators

Dutch electronics giant Philips signed a contract with the European Commission to supply medical ventilators to EU hospitals, the company and EU officials said, in a deal that comes as most EU countries reached the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. Other companies have signed similar contracts with the European Union as part of a joint procurement scheme the Commission launched in March on behalf of 25 EU states. Russia reports 10,899 new coronavirus cases, surpasses UK tally

Russia on Tuesday reported 10,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total past that of Britain to 232,243, the third highest total worldwide. The country's coronavirus response centre said the death toll from the virus rose by 107 people to 2,116. Japan sees 20% fall in number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in 9 days

Japan saw a 20% fall in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in nine days to May 7, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Japan had 4,449 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of May 7, down from 5,558 on April 28, the ministry said in a statement. Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 as those under 45 urged to resume work

Indonesia's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, even as authorities signalled they were poised to ease some social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the Southeast Asian country. Indonesia confirmed its first two cases of the virus on March 2, well behind most neighbours, but its fatality rate has since overtaken those of all its East Asian peers apart from China.