Mexico to present plan on Wednesday for return to 'new normal'
Updated: 12-05-2020 19:15 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he will present plans on Wednesday to reopen the country and the economy after several weeks of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
"Tomorrow we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.
