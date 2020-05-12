Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third COVID-19 death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST
Third COVID-19 death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in Greater Noida where he died on Monday night. "He expired last night (Monday) of cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The daily COVID-19 bulletin of the district mentioned the man’s death as caused due to coronavirus, with the number of people dying due to the pandemic rising up to three.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sharda Hospital however said, “The man died due to cardiac arrest and not by coronavirus, though he had tested positive for the infection.” The deceased was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of cases to 230. Another six people got discharged after treatment for the novel virus, leaving 86 cases, the officer said. "Total 57 reports have been received in the last 24 hours of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 230,” Dohare said.

"So far, 141 of the 230 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 86 active cases in the district," he added. The recovery rate of patients is 61.30 per cent, according to the official statistics.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt receives 3 lakh WhatsApp messages within 7 hours

The Delhi government has received around 3 lakh messages on WhatsApp within seven hours of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking suggestions from the people on lockdown relaxations post May 17, sources said on Tuesday. They said that the g...

E-commerce regains 30 pc of pre-lockdown order volume, says Unicommerce

Online commerce platforms are estimated to have regained about 30 per cent of the pre-lockdown order volume in the last one week after relaxations were eased in the third phase of lockdown, a report by Unicommerce eSolutions said on Tuesday...

Indian mission, restaurants, Indian families in Singapore deliver food to COVID-19 frontline workers

The Indian High Commission in Singapore has joined an Indian restaurant, apart from 1,000 Indian families here in packing food for deliveries to frontline workers and foreign nationals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives...

Lebanon, fearing second virus wave, to shut down again for 4 days

Lebanons government has ordered most of the country to shut down again for four days, starting on Wednesday night, as it seeks to ward off a coronavirus resurgence after easing some restrictions.The country has been under lockdown since mid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020