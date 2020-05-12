Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for virus-hit restaurants

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:23 IST
Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for virus-hit restaurants

Bulgaria's ruling coalition plans to cut the value-added tax rate on restaurants to 9% from the current 20%, to help them recover from the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday.

Borissov, who initially said the tax cut should take effect next January, agreed with his junior coalition partners to propose the cut this year, despite the objections of his finance minister. The exact timing for the planned cut, which is pending parliament approval, will be announced on Wednesday.

The Black Sea country, which relies on tourism for about 8% of its economic output, has had 2,004 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 93 deaths. The government has closed all restaurants, bars and cafes since mid-March to contain the infection. It partly eased the restrictions in early May, allowing customers to be served in gardens or on terraces.

"We agreed it should be introduced as of now. We will tell you tomorrow the exact date ..." Borissov told reporters after meeting with the nationalist partners of his centre-right GERB party. Borissov said the cut is a temporary support measure and is likely to prompt many in the restaurants to exit the grey economy and pay more taxes. The finance ministry, however, has estimated that the budget is likely to lose about 150 million levs in tax revenue, he said.

Hotels already have a 9% value-added tax rate. Bulgaria, one of the poorest EU members, maintains tight fiscal discipline, but the government expects stringent measures across the globe to halt the spread of the coronavirus will shrink its small, open economy by 3% this year. The European Commission expects the economy to contract by 7.2%.

Borissov has said the government would have enough funds to weather the coronavirus pandemic, but would need billions to restart the economy. ($1 = 1.8005 leva)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair expects Europe travel surge despite masks, quarantine

Temperature checks, masks and quarantine will not deter people from a holiday in the sun after three months locked up at home, Ryanairs chief executive Michael OLeary said on Tuesday as he announced plans for 1,000 flights a day from July. ...

Ministry 'cannot rush into decision' on resumption of outdoor training in track and field

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said they cannot rush into a decision on resuming outdoor training for track and field stars and risk their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Athletics Federation of India president Adil...

TTK Prestige resumes ops at mftg facilites in TN & Mahrashtra

Chennai, May 12 PTI Home appliances maker TTK Prestige has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with limited manpower, the company said on Tuesday. The manufacturing facilities at Coimbatore Tamil...

Two gangsters arrested in Tik Tok star's murder case

A year after the murder of gym trainer and Tik-Tok star Mohit Mor, the special cell of Delhi Police has arrested two alleged gangsters from a village in Punjab in connection with the crime, police said on Tuesday. Vikas 27 and Rohit Dagar 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020