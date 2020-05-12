Left Menu
McConnell says he is spearheading broad coronavirus liability bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:32 IST
McConnell says he is spearheading broad coronavirus liability bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he is helping to spearhead a broad legislative package that would provide protection against coronavirus-related litigation for businesses and a range of other entities.

"Our legislation is going to create a legal safe harbor for businesses, nonprofits, governments and workers and schools who are following public health guidelines," McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.

He did not say when the legislation would be introduced.

