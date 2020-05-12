Left Menu
Yemen reports coronavirus cases in three more southern provinces

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST
Yemen's Saudi-backed government reported the first outbreak of the new coronavirus in three more southern provinces, taking the total number of cases in areas under its control to 65, including 10 deaths. The Aden-based government's coronavirus committee said nine new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, including for the first time in the provinces of Abyan, Al Mahra and Shabwa. In the last case, the person infected had died.

Four more infections were also reported in Aden, the government's interim seat, taking the total there to 39. Yemen is divided between the internationally recognised government based in the south and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement headquartered in the north. The Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

The Houthis have so far reported only two infections, with one death, from the novel coronavirus, both in Sanaa. The United Nations has said the virus is actively spreading undetected in Yemen, where a five-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis has wrecked health systems and spread hunger and disease.

