ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian populationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:44 IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday
Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar are some of the states where the survey would be conducted. The household-level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorized on the basis of COVID-19 cases. According to an expert, the exercise can help ascertain if there has been community transmission of the respiratory disease in these areas.
