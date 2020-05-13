Left Menu
Gymnastics-U.S. calls off 2020 national championships

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:37 IST
USA Gymnastics has called off its premier events this year including June's national championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. The championships, previously scheduled for June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas, will instead be held June 3-6, 2021.

The U.S. Classic, previously set to take place on May 23 in Hartford, Conn., will now take place on May 22, 2021. "In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events," said Li Li Leung, chief executive officer.

The governing body said it plans to announce new dates for the Olympic Trials, which had been scheduled for June in St. Louis, in the coming weeks. It said it plans to reformat the 2020 national congress and tradeshow to make it a virtual event.

