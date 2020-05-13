China reports 7 new coronavirus cases in mainland on May 12, vs 1 a day earlier

China reports 7 new coronavirus cases in mainland on May 12, vs 1 a day earlierReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:00 IST
China reported seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland on May 12, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.
Six of the new cases were local infections in the northeastern province of Jilin. The one imported case was in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.
China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, compared to 15 the day before.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Jilin
- National Health Commission
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
US doing very serious investigation against China, says Trump
Mainland China reports 6 new coronavirus cases vs 3 a day earlier
China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts
China's Shaanxi province reports 20 new imported coronavirus cases
US tightens restrictions on technology exports to China, Russia and Venezuela