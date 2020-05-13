Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:07 IST
S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.

This came even after more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul have brought fears of a second wave of infections in a country held up as a coronavirus mitigation success story. With some arriving as early as 5 a.m., the shoppers wearing face masks snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul ahead of the opening at 10:30 a.m., while store workers issued numbered tickets online to keep order.

Lee Ji-Yeon, 54, said she arrived at the store about 7:30 am and that her future son-in-law is waiting at another department store to buy a Chanel bag for her daughter as a wedding present. There are several months ahead of the wedding, which has been pushed back from November to March because of the virus. "We've been to the Chanel store several times before and agonizing whether to buy it or not. But since the prices are going to increase, we decided to buy it now," Lee said.

Many South Koreans gift luxury bags for weddings. Also in line was a man who said he would buy a Chanel bag for his girlfriend as a present for a wedding, which has been pushed back from April to late this year because of the virus. "I wanted to buy before the price rises. It is burdensome to buy it during the economic downturn, but I would not be able to buy it later because prices would rise every year," he said, asking not to be identified.

Chanel public relations in Seoul said its headquarters in France raised prices on Monday, and that prices will increase in all of its markets.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-London mayor Khan opposed to Premier League June restart

London mayor Sadiq Khan is opposed to the idea of the Premier League resuming in the capital next month while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause hundreds of deaths in the UK each day, a spokesperson for the mayors office has said.The ...

S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.This came even aft...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,281, death toll at 2,415

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Indias tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, as of Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 pati...

China's Jilin city imposes travel restrictions after new coronavirus cases

The northeast Chinese city of Jilin is imposing fresh restrictions on travel in order to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, with six new cases reported on Tuesday. Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020