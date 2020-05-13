Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australians told to 'maintain vigilance' as coronavirus curbs eased

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:09 IST
Australians told to 'maintain vigilance' as coronavirus curbs eased
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Australians need to stay on guard against new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as mobility restrictions are eased this week, authorities said, as the death toll rose to 98 on Wednesday.

Australia is one of the most successful countries in its handling of the pandemic, with about 7,000 cases and the average daily increase sliding to just 0.14%. But the coronavirus crisis would be a "marathon, not a sprint", Philip Gaetjens, secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, told a parliamentary committee as it began looking into Australia's response to the epidemic.

New South Wales state, of which Sydney is capital, recorded six new cases overnight after none on Tuesday, with three linked to community transmission. The death toll rose after an 81-year-old woman who contracted the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died overnight.

With some restrictions on movements set to be lifted in New South Wales, the most populous state, on Friday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned residents to not let their guard down. "It is important for us to all take precautions because there will be many more people out and about, and out and about for recreation as opposed to other reasons," Berejiklian told reporters.

"We should feel very fortunate we are in this position as we ease restrictions ... but it also means we have to maintain our vigilance and get tested if we have the mildest symptoms." In Victoria state, where lockdown laws are being eased to allow small dinner parties, fishing, and hikes, new cases rose by seven on Wednesday after 17 the previous day.

Images on social media showed Melbourne residents braving cold and wet weather to enjoy their newfound freedom. Australia hopes to remove most of the restrictions imposed in March within three months in an attempt to get nearly one million people back to work.

Despite the relatively swift resumption of economic activity, Australia is facing its biggest economic contraction on record with unemployment seen doubling to almost 10% by June. However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects a rapid economic recovery once the lockdown rules are eased.

But growth will be constrained as borders will be kept closed and domestic travel prohibited in some parts of the country. A wave of skilled migrants has swelled Australia's population in recent years, stoking property prices that have been a key catalyst for economic growth.

Numbers of short-term holidaymakers have also increased as a weaker dollar lured visitors, from China in particular. Data released on Wednesday showed the number of overseas arrivals in April 2020 fell 99% compared with last year.

Citing difficulties with travel, Australia's corporate regulator said companies now had an extra month to lodge their financial results.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...

COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020