Anyone booking a holiday is taking a chance on future of COVID-19 outbreak -UK minister

Anyone booking a holiday is taking a chance on future of COVID-19 outbreak -UK ministerReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:26 IST
Britons booking a summer holiday are taking a chance on the direction of the coronavirus outbreak, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. European travel company TUI said on Wednesday there would still be a summer holiday season this year and it was ready to resume providing holidays. Britain's foreign office is currently advising against all travel abroad.
"Right now you can’t travel abroad. If you are booking it then you are clearly, by the very nature, taking a chance on where the direction of this virus goes and therefore where the travel advice is in the future," Shapps told BBC TV when asked if people should book summer holidays. "That is not something people would want to take lightly of course."
