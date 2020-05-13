Nigeria records 146 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4,787

Nigeria records 146 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4,787Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:04 IST
Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total infections to 4,787. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed the new cases.
146 new cases of #COVID19;57-Lagos27-Kano10-Kwara9-Edo8-Bauchi7-Yobe4-Kebbi4-Oyo3-Katsina3-Niger2-Plateau2-Borno2-Sokoto2-Benue1-Gombe1-Enugu1-Ebonyi1-Ogun1-FCT1-Rivers4787 cases of #COVID19 in NigeriaDischarged: 959Deaths: 158 pic.twitter.com/vlqzSxqacq— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 12, 2020
About the146 cases, the central government said 57 were from Lagos, 27 from Kano, 10 in Kwara, nine in Edo, eight in Bauchi, seven in Yobe, and four each in Kebbi and Oyo states.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also said that six new patients died, bringing the total number of deaths to 158.
The NCDC noted that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours. The center also said 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the NCDC announced the inclusion of the 24th laboratory to the National COVID-19 Network in the country.
The agency also outlined guidelines for the integration of private sector laboratories for coronavirus testing in the country.
"We have published a guidance document, including a checklist, on how private laboratories with molecular diagnostic capacity can join the National COVID-19 Laboratory Network," it tweeted.
