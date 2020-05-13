Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How to travel in Europe in the era of coronavirus

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:00 IST
FACTBOX-How to travel in Europe in the era of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixaby

The European Commission unveiled a series of measures aimed at ensuring people can start traveling safely across the continent again as governments try to revive tourism and airline industries brought to a halt by the coronavirus. Below are the general guidelines for air, rail, water and road travel and steps for each mode of transport:

GENERAL GUIDELINES: * Passengers will be encouraged to buy tickets, reserve seats and check-in online.

* Passengers should wear facemasks, especially where physical distancing measures cannot be fully observed at all times. These do not need to be medical masks. * Physical distancing should be ensured at security checks and luggage drop-off and collection.

* Dedicated lanes should be set up to keep passenger flows separately at ports, airports, train stations, bus stops, ferry landings, and urban public transport hubs. * Hubs should remove facilities that encourage crowding, such as benches, tables or, re-arrange them to ensure distancing.

* Fewer passengers may be allowed onboard buses, trains or ferries, and passengers who are not from the same household may be seated apart. * Transport staff should have adequate protective equipment.

* Sanitising/disinfecting gel should be available and vehicles cleaned and disinfected regularly. * Food, drinks, and other goods may no longer be on sale on board.

* Duty-free shops and other travel retailers should control passenger movement with floor markers and restrict customer numbers, boost cleaning, and set up barriers at till points among other measures. * Contact tracing and warning measures with the use of mobile apps could be used on a voluntary basis. Such apps should be able to function across borders.

AIR TRAVEL: Protocols will be outlined by regulators in the next few weeks and should include:

* Ventilation should be strengthened, with hospital-grade air filtering and vertical airflow. * Movement needs to be reduced in the cabin, such as less cabin baggage, fewer interactions with the crew.

* Passenger flows should be managed with early arrival times at the airport; prioritizing electronic/self-check-in; minimizing contacts at baggage drop-offs, security and border control points, boarding, and during baggage collection. * Pre-ordering of on-board services and meals should be, where possible, done at the time of booking.

ROAD: * Terminals, rest areas along motorways, parking, fuelling, and charging stations should maintain high levels of hygiene.

* At stations, passenger flow should be managed. * Where adequate levels of public health cannot be ensured, closing stops or stations should be considered.

BUS & COACH: * Rear-door boarding and the use of windows for ventilation instead of air conditioning should be used.

* Seating should be organized where possible so that families sit together, while people not traveling together should be separated. * In mini-buses, passengers should not be allowed to sit next to the driver unless physical separation is possible.

* If possible, passengers should handle their own luggage. RAIL:

* Frequency and capacity of trains should be increased if necessary to reduce passenger density. * Rail operators should implement mandatory seat reservations on long-distance and regional trains.

* For short-distance trips, passengers should leave seats empty between them, except for passengers from the same household. * Rail operators should use passenger counting systems, especially on commuter and suburban trains, to manage capacity.

* Passenger flow should be managed at stations and stops closed if adequate levels of public health cannot be ensured. * Off-peak hour travel should be encouraged with incentives, such as adjusted pricing, or flexible working hours in the case of commuter trains, to avoid crowding.

* Doors should be opened at each stop either automatically or remotely by the driver.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Successful Conclusion of Cohort I of Prarambh, India's First LegalTech Incubator

LegalTech startups JRTC Intern, Leegality, and LegalMind products, developed under mentorship of CAM Partners and International experts mentor, find excellent industry responseMumbai New Delhi, India NewsVoirOn April 30th, Cyril Amarchand ...

Golf-Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association KLPGA Championship, world number three Park Sung-Hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is leading the way in a return for sport...

HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Justice...

Air India partly seals its Centaur Hotel for sanitisation after crew member tests COVID-positive

The ground floor of Air Indias Centaur Hotel was sealed for two days on Wednesday for sanitisation after a crew member tested at the temporary facility was found positive for COVID-19, senior airline officials said. Amid the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020