Work under way to return UK parliament to more "ordinary" business

Work is ongoing to get Britain's parliament working in a more "ordinary" way, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that passing laws to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was difficult in a more virtual chamber.

"It's vital that parliament can continue to scrutinise the government and legislate to support the coronavirus response," the spokesman told reporters. "As you know the existing temporary arrangements limit some of these functions, that's why work is ongoing by the house authorities in step with the public health advice to carefully move back to more ordinary business."