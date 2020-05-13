COVID-19: Cop, two health workers test positive in Amravati

At least five persons, including a policeman and two health workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said. With this, the count of coronavirus cases in the region rose to 89, of which 12 patients have died and 45 have recovered from the deadly infection, the official said.

A 49-year-old policeman from Paratwada town and two health workers of a COVID-19 hospital here have contracted the infection and were undergoing treatment, he said. The other patients include a 60-year-old woman from Nandgaon Peth and a 65-year-old man from Lalkhadi slums, he added Meanwhile, district collector Shailesh Naval said a containment and contact tracing drive has been initiated in areas where these positive cases were detected.

The third door-to-door survey, which concludes on May 17, has also been launched in rural and urban parts of the district to trace people with symptoms of COVID-19, the collector added..