Washington, D.C. extends coronavirus-related stay-at-home order through June 8

Washington, D.C. extends coronavirus-related stay-at-home order through June 8Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:13 IST
Washington, D.C., the seat of the federal government, extended its stay-at-home order through June 8, the district's mayor told reporters on Wednesday.
The district's stay-at-home order, intended to combat the coronavirus outbreak, had last been scheduled to end on May 15. The announcement comes as the White House pushes for states to reopen businesses while public health experts urge caution.
