Portugal must reduce reliance on foreign suppliers - PM Costa

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:51 IST
Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday called for Portugal to rely less on foreign suppliers and boost its economic independence, as the country approached the second phase of its sector-by-sector plan to reopen the economy. Portugal's export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting an 8% contraction in gross domestic product this year as exports and private consumption dwindle.

"To bolster our capacity to be an important centre of industrial production, we must shorten supply chains, and not depend so much on supplies from other continents or countries in Europe which offer less security," Costa said on a visit to the Volkswagen Autoeuropa car plant, Portugal's biggest exporter. "We must concentrate our supply chain between countries with strong institutions, and reduce the risk of disruption."

The country lifted its state of emergency on May 3, launching a plan to reopen more sectors of the economy every 15 days as long as the spread of the virus, now at 28,132 confirmed cases and 1,175 deaths, continues to slow. Autoeuropa and other automotive exporters partially resumed production at the end of April, albeit with reduced staff numbers, shift patterns and stringent health and safety restrictions in place.

However, without a larger-scale lifting of lockdowns across Europe, companies remain limited in the extent to which they can return to pre-pandemic levels of production due to missing parts, closed borders and a lack of customers abroad. "It is not just about Portugal's economic recovery. It is fundamental that this recovery is seen in countries which absorb 75% of Autoeuropa's production - Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Britain," Costa said.

Over half of Portugal's exports were destined for Europe in 2019, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, with industries from automobiles to agriculture relying heavily on European demand. "We all depend on each other. The response of the EU cannot be by way of a response by each country. We must respond together. We all resume our economies at the same time or, unfortunately, none of us can resume in isolation," he said.

