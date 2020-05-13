Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; total cases now 191

Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union territory to 191. All four, including a seven-year-old boy, are residents of the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area in the city. Two more coronavirus patients have been discharged after being fully cured of the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 32, as per a bulletin.

A total of 2,420 samples have been tested so far and of these, 2,206 samples are negative while the reports of 24 are awaited, it said. A total of 154 cases are active in the city, the bulletin stated.

So far, three people have died of coronavirus in Chandigarh, it added..