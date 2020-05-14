Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Nearly all 50 U.S. states have begun to allow some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, but only 14 states have met the federal government's guidelines for lifting measures aimed at fighting the pandemic, according to a Reuters analysis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended states wait until their daily number of new COVID-19 cases falls for 14 days before easing social distancing restrictions. Cases of rare COVID-linked syndrome impacting children in 15 states: New York governor

At least 15 states are investigating cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome impacting children that is believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. Cuomo said New York's health officials were investigating 102 cases of the syndrome, which is linked to three deaths in the state, and that 14 additional states including California and Connecticut had reported cases. U.N. warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the pandemic of COVID-19, United Nations health experts said on Thursday. "The isolation, the fear, the uncertainty, the economic turmoil - they all cause or could cause psychological distress," said Devora Kestel, director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) mental health department. 'This virus may never go away,' WHO says

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a "massive effort" to counter it. "It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing. Sanofi to accelerate European COVID-19 vaccine access after CEO prioritizes U.S. preorders

French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Wednesday that it is working with European regulators to speed up access to a potential coronavirus vaccine in Europe after its chief executive suggested Americans would likely get the vaccine first. The company said in a statement that it is currently in talks with the European Union and the French and German governments to expedite regional vaccine development. Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood could start in July

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd could start a clinical trial as early as July for a potential treatment of COVID-19 that is based on antibodies from recovered patients' blood, company executives said on Wednesday. The clinical trial would include hundreds of patients and take several months to complete. If successful, Japan's Takeda could file for approval by U.S. authorities this year, said Julie Kim, president of the plasma-derived therapies unit of Takeda. Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the government's effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called "Operation Warp Speed," an administration official said on Wednesday. The former head of Glaxo's vaccines division, Moncef Slaoui, will serve as chief adviser on the operation and U.S. General Gustav Perna will act as its chief operating officer. Trump previously said he would be the top boss on the effort to develop, test and produce on a shortened timeline a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic. CDC reports 1,364,061 coronavirus cases, 82,246 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,364,061 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 21,467 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,426 to 82,246. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 12, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD) China reports three new COVID-19 cases, down from seven a day earlier

China reported 3 new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted - two in the northeastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday. Germany's coronavirus infections rise by 933 cases to 172,239: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 933 to stand at 172,239, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 89 to 7,723, the tally showed.