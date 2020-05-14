Burundi expels national WHO head amid COVID-19 outbreak

Burundi expels national WHO head amid COVID-19 outbreakReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:00 IST
Burundi has expelled the national head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a letter written by the country's foreign minister, which gave no reason.
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Burundi is in the middle of campaigns for a presidential election next week, with politicians holding large rallies regardless of health risks.
