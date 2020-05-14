Left Menu
FACTBOX-Measures in latest Italian package to help battered economy

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:15 IST
Italy has approved the latest in a series of spending measures aimed at helping families and companies hit by the new coronavirus. The package will raise Italy's budget deficit by 55 billion euros ($59.6 billion). It also includes many measures worth billions of euros that will not impact the bottom-line deficit.

Following are some of the key measures:

MEASURES FOR COMPANIES

- The government promises to pay 12 billion euros of outstanding bills to public sector suppliers. - It scraps the payment of a regional tax on businesses (IRAP) scheduled for June. The 4-billion-euro scheme applies only to firms with annual revenues of up to 250 million euros.

- It offers 6 billion euros of grants to various categories of small companies -- a maximum of 40,000 euros per firm. - 600 million euros earmarked to lower energy bills.

- The creation of an equity fund to enable state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to help core companies in difficulty and protect them from possible foreign predators. - Additional tax breaks to reimburse 60% of rents paid by firms with revenues of up to 5 million.

- The Treasury will offer state guarantees for up to 15 billion euros of new bonds issued by local banks, enabling the government to support the sector for up to a year. - State aid aimed at encouraging healthy lenders to take over small failing banks.

- Measures to discourage companies from moving abroad and help them to ward off hostile takeovers.

MEASURES TO HELP WORKERS/FAMILIES

- More than 15 billion euros set aside for temporary lay-off schemes, to help firms furlough staff rather than sack them. It forbids firms from firing employees until mid-August. - Grants offered to families to pay for childcare, coupons available to encourage people to go on holiday to Italy.

- A compensation scheme offering 600 euros for April to self-employed whose turnover has tumbled. - Payments of between 400-840 euros per month for a maximum of two months for people who have no income or pension.

- Up to 500 euros offered to encourage people to buy bicycles and electric scooters.

OTHER MEASURES

- Tax breaks for people carrying out home improvements to reduce energy consumption and comply with anti-seismic rules. Rome would refund over the space of five years 110 euros for every 100 euros spent from July 2020 until the end of 2021. - Temporary work permits offered to irregular migrants enabling them to find jobs on farms and as carers.

- The decree cancels an automatic increase in sales taxes due in 2021. It also delays the introduction of a planned tax on plastic and sugary drinks. - More than 3.2 billion euros set aside for the health sector, including money for hiring doctors and nurses.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

