Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:14 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Nations said.

More than 4.37 million people have been reported to be infected globally and 296,257 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1127 GMT on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE * A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an "optimistic" scenario, an agency that approves medicines for the European Union said.

* Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche to buy an accurate COVID-19 antibody test, following the lead of the European Union and the United States. * Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases, its lowest daily rise in nearly two weeks, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

* A study by the Pasteur Institute said only 4.4% of the French population - or 2.8 million people - have been infected, much higher than the official count but way too low to achieve so-called herd immunity.

AMERICAS

* President Trump said he is mobilizing the U.S. military to distribute a vaccine when one becomes available and will focus first on older Americans. * Accused criminals across the United States have started using the threat of deadly COVID-19 infection as a weapon in attacks on police, retail clerks, and grocers trying to keep the nation fed during the lockdown.

* Over a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a large New York medical system developed acute kidney injury, U.S. researchers reported. * Brazil registered a record 11,385 new cases on Wednesday, surpassing France's tally to become the sixth-worst hit country.

* The chief spokesman for Mexico's foreign minister tested positive and an official in the president's office has died of COVID-19. Mexico confirmed 1,862 new cases and 294 additional deaths on Wednesday, slightly lower than the record daily fatalities reported the day before. * Peru's cases rate is peaking and will begin a slow decline, its president said as the country moves into a "final stage" of lockdown.

* Half the prisoners at a Colombian jail near the Amazonian borders of Brazil and Peru have tested positive.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China said it will step up testing to prevent a rebound of the epidemic that has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories. * South Korean health authorities said they would revise their practice of publicizing travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of a backlash against clubgoers and discrimination against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

* India is aggressively pushing a state-backed contact tracing app, raising fears that it is on its way to Chinese-style methods of high tech social control. * Health groups have asked India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to patients worldwide, particularly in poorer nations.

* Japan has begun treating severely ill patients with remdesivir, a health ministry official said, just days after giving it emergency approval. * Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save its most critically ill patient, a British pilot. With aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, it has reported just 288 cases and no deaths.

* Malaysia will ease a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from Friday and ahead of this month's Eid festival.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Armenia extended a state of emergency until June 13, after the number of new daily infections began rising at the end of April. * Burundi has expelled the national head of the World Health Organisation, according to a letter by the country's foreign minister, which gave no reason.

* Sierra Leone is weathering a dramatic crunch in mining revenue as restrictions hurt companies' ability to export gold and diamonds and access essential supplies. * Lesotho recorded its first case on Wednesday, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stock markets fell for a third day running on Thursday after a sobering warning from the World Health Organization that the coronavirus may never go away.

* More global coordination is necessary to fight the twin threat of the coronavirus and climate change, said a report from central bank umbrella group, the Bank for International Settlements. * Iran's oil exports have sunk to a record low as the coronavirus crisis compounds the impact of U.S. sanctions already limiting shipments.

* The Bank of Japan's governor said he saw no need to take interest rates deeper into negative territory now. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 25 fresh cases in CAPFs; 17 recoveries

Coronavirus cases in the central paramilitary forces continued to grow, with 25 more personnel reported infected on Thursday, taking their number in these combat organisations to over 820, officials said. However, as many as 17 troops of th...

Ultra-nationalist party stages anti-govt protest in Sofia

Some two thousand supporters of a fringe ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian party marched through central Sofia on Thursday accusing the government of imposing confusing restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus. Protesters waved party...

100th train carrying migrants departs from Punjab

The 100th special train ferrying nearly 1,200 migrants from Punjab to their native states departed from here on Thursday, an official said.&#160; Till date, more than 1.35 lakh migrants stuck in Punjab due to the coronavirus lockdown have ...

C'garh: Pandemic under control, but govt keeping wary eye

Twenty-one out of 28 districts in Chhattisgarh are still free of coronavirus, even though many of them share borders with regions affected by the pandemic. The state can also take comfort in the fact that of the 59 coronavirus patients dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020