Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently -estimate

Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently -estimateReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:52 IST
Around 148,000 people in England had COVID-19 at any point over the two weeks ending May 10, or 0.27% of the population, an official survey showed on Thursday.
The estimate was based on swab tests performed on 10,705 people across 5,276 households, rather than in hospitals or care homes, the Office for National Statistics said.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Office for National Statistics