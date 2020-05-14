One more child dies due to AES in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Left Menu
A child died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Thursday, the hospital's superintendent Dr SK Shahi said.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:32 IST
Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent of SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, Bihar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 22 children, suffering from AES, were admitted to the hospital this year, out of which five have died. As many as 17 children have been discharged.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

