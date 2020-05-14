Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June

Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of JuneReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:01 IST
German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations by the end of June as airlines tentatively begin restoring capacity.
The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, said customers could begin to buy tickets on Thursday for some flights. Lufthansa announced last week that it would start flying more aircraft in June after the company grounded much of its vast fleet due to lockdown measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
The resumption of routes will include Frankfurt to New York and Munich to Los Angeles. Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro ($9.72 billion)bailout with Germany's economic stabilisation fund to ensure its future.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
