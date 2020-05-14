Left Menu
Development News Edition

First war, now COVID-19 threatens South Sudanese in crowded camp

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:41 IST
First war, now COVID-19 threatens South Sudanese in crowded camp

Thousands of war-hit people sheltering in an overcrowded camp in South Sudan now risk contracting COVID-19, charities said on Thursday after the first two cases surfaced.

Add to that the challenge of enforcing social distancing in such cramped quarters, and aid workers fear many more deaths are inevitable after years of war, famine, and displacement. The United Nations said on Wednesday that two people had tested positive at the displacement camp - accommodating nearly 30,000 people - that it runs in the capital, Juba.

The news has sparked alarm among aid workers who fear the virus will spread like wildfire, overwhelming what is already a fragile health system in one of the world's poorest countries. "There are tens of thousands of internally displaced persons living there, so they live in quite cramped conditions," said James Reynolds, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in South Sudan.

"You have got lots of people living in a single home without running water - it's very difficult for people to respect handwashing, social distancing, wearing a mask, all these things." South Sudan, which split from its northern neighbor Sudan in 2011, is reeling from years of civil war between government forces under President Salva Kiir and those allied with Vice President Riek Machar.

The five-year conflict claimed an estimated 400,000 lives, triggered a famine, and created Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. More than 190,000 people are still sheltering in several U.N.-run camps, such as the one in Juba.

Aid workers said the camps were filled with families, with up to 12 people sharing small, flimsy shelters with little access to water or soap - making it almost impossible to contain the spread of the virus. "If we add the fact that many people are at a higher risk due to co-morbidities - such as malnutrition, malaria, HIV - it is easy to see how COVID-19 could have catastrophic consequences in South Sudan," said Claudio Miglietta, head of the medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres in South Sudan.

There are 203 cases of the virus with zero deaths in the country, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data. U.N. officials said on Wednesday that the arrival of COVID-19 in the Juba camp was not unexpected given the rising number of cases confirmed elsewhere in the city. "The U.N. continues to urge displaced people in the sites to follow prevention measures such as social distancing, handwashing, and isolating themselves if they become sick," said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the U.N.

He said the U.N. had doubled the water supply, brought in extra handwashing facilities, and distributed three months' worth of food so people didn't need to go out shopping so often.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's liquor firm manufactures hand sanitisers to meet state requirements during coronavirus crisis

A liquor firm in Manipur has started to manufacture hand sanitisers to compensate for the short supply of sanitisers in the state during the coronavirus crisis. The initiative comes as the central government has requested state governments ...

COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

The people of COVID-battered Punjab on Thursday got a fresh dose of comic relief with the governments top functionaries continuing to squabble and a minister accusing another of threatening him with FIR if does not bury his hatchet with chi...

Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Greater Noida

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner, whose partially decomposed body was recovered from a flat in Greater Noida, police said. The body of the 32-year-old married woman from Delhi was found on Wednes...

Lufthansa restores routes, targets 1,800 weekly flights

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai next month as it begins to restore some of the capacity grounded by the coronavirus crisis, the German airline group said on Thursday.Group airlines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020