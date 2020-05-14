Left Menu
Debt relief for poorest countries will not penalise MDB's 'preferred creditor' status -Moody's

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:35 IST
The world's big development banks will not see their coveted credit ratings penalized for providing temporary debt relief to the world's poorest countries during the coronavirus crisis, rating agency Moody's said on Thursday.

Plans by the G20 group of major economies to allow around 76 countries in Africa and other parts of the world to halt debt payments for the rest of the year have raised potential rating issues for all involved. The worry is that it could put the countries themselves in default, locking them out of borrowing markets.

There have been concerns that it could undermine the 'preferred creditor' statuses that multilateral development banks (MDBs) such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, or European Investment Bank which also lends in Africa, enjoy. That status - where they are paid back before a country or company's commercial lenders - helps underpin what are in many cases prized triple A ratings. Those top ratings allow the MDB's to get the best borrowing rates in international credit markets, money which is then lent to the countries in need.

"The way we see this is it is not really debt relief, but a debt deferral for a relatively short period of time," said Moody's Senior Vice President, Kathrin Muehlbronner. The banks themselves are yet to declare whether they will offer the debt relief advocated by the G20.

"We would not consider an offer for a debt standstill extended at the discretion of an MDB to affect our view of preferred creditor status." Moody's estimates that around a quarter of the 40 MDBs it follows benefit in their rating from having preferred creditor status.

A broader look at the potential impact of the coronavirus on development banks' ratings showed that those of the large ones were likely to be protected by solid financial buffers while smaller ones that are focused on Africa might face downgrades. Asset performance and quality will, however, deteriorate for all as private and public borrowers find it more difficult to honor their financial obligations and with non-performing loans likely to increase from generally very low levels.

Development banks' leverage ratios are also likely to increase as they expand their balance sheets in response to the pandemic. The largest response in nominal terms is set to come from the member institutions of the World Bank Group (WBG), totaling up to $160 billion over the next 15 months.

The European Investment Bank is in the process of establishing a new 25 billion euro ($26.95 billion) COVID-19 Guarantee Fund, which aims to mobilize up to 200 billion euros. Others are also mainly redeploying their planned lending programs. For instance, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has said that all of its planned lending for the two-year period 2020 and 2021 - a total of 21 billion euros -will be spent on countering the economic shock.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) Group will redirect resources of $18.35 billion this year and the African Development Bank Group's Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility – which totals $10 billion – will mainly accelerate its planned lending for the year. "We expect that the credit profiles of the very highly-rated MDBs will be resilient to the pandemic-induced shock on many of their borrowers... But some of the lower-rated MDBs might come under stronger credit pressures," Moody's said.

