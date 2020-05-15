US CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools, transit and workplaces

US CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools, transit and workplacesReuters | Chicago | Updated: 15-05-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 02:16 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidelines to help schools and workplaces determine whether they are ready to open for business.
The six so-called "decision trees" cover yes or no scenarios that are aimed to help assess readiness for opening workplaces, restaurants and bars, mass transit, childcare, camps and schools.
