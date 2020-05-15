Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19
Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 04:23 IST
Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. "Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursday," said Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer (DHO).
"Total positive cases stand at 3426 in the district and death toll is at 181," the official said. Maharashtra, India's worst-affected coronavirus state, on Thursday witnessed a spike of 1,602 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and 44 deaths.
The total number of cases in the State stands at 27,524 while 1,019 people have died so far, said Maharashtra's Health Department. The majority of new cases in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have crossed 16,000. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Pune
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic
Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package
COVID-19: IIT Jammu develops face-shield that can be produced on mass scale
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1485 in Indore
Syria desperately needs ceasefire to access equipment to combat COVID-19