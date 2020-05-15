China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlierReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-05-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 05:56 IST
China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.
The number of new asymptomatic cases fell slightly to 11 from 12 a day earlier. The total number of cases now stands at 82,933 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.
