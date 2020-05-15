Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:10 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Baltic neighbors open borders

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union and possibly the world. New Zealand and Australia had discussed the possibility of creating a similar "Trans-Tasman bubble" earlier this month but had not set a date for its start.

The move takes place as other countries find that renewing international travel is likely to be a complicated, piecemeal process. Jakarta airport's snaking queues

Anyone worried about the difficulty of maintaining social distancing when international travel does begin again, has a good reason, judging by the situation at Jakarta's airport on Thursday morning. Photographs posted on social media, days after the government announced that several airlines could conditionally resume operations, showed passengers queuing cheek by jowl in snaking lines to enter the airport and crowding inside the terminal.

In a statement, state airport operator Angkasa Pura said lines had thinned by afternoon, and efforts were underway to ensure physical distancing. Travelers are required to provide a clean bill of health, and a letter from their employer stating the purpose of travel to be able to board an airplane.

Rapid-fire testing in Wuhan Residents stood in the pouring rain on Thursday in queues of more than an hour to be tested for the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the global pandemic began last year.

State media reported the city of 11 million has tested over 3 million residents since April, and will now focus its testing efforts on the rest, prioritizing residents who have not been tested before, people living in residential compounds that had previous cases of the virus, as well as old or densely populated estates. Wuhan has conducted 1.79 million tests from April 1 to May 13, according to Reuters calculations based on daily reports published by the city's health commission.

Changing behaviors Not removing your face mask even indoors, casual dress codes and awkwardness over accepting handshakes are characterizing the new normal as the first wave of financial professionals returns to the office, in Hong Kong.

But above all are the queues, as social distancing affects everything from taking the lift to grabbing a coffee. "It's refreshing to come back to the office, but with so many restrictions, I now wouldn't mind working from home once in a while," said one of a group of bankers who gave up on a team coffee and returned to the office after waiting for a table.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

GoM meeting over COVID-19 underway at Health Ministry

A Union Group of Ministers GoM meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Senior Ministers present in the meeting include Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar, ...

COVID-19: New York Governor says state's 5 regions can begin phased reopening after May 15

Five regions in New York State can begin a phased reopening when the shutdown orders expire on Friday, allowing construction, manufacturing and curbside retail businesses to commence operations after remaining closed for nearly two months d...

UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus

The United Kingdom has urged Myanmars military to extend its recently announced cease-fire to include the escalating conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin states where civilians are suffering a heavy toll at the time of the coronavirus pand...

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGos biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020